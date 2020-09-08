You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

US may ban cotton from Xinjiang region of China over rights concerns

Tue, Sep 08, 2020 - 12:15 PM

nz_cotton_080972.jpg
The Trump administration is weighing a ban on some or all products made with cotton from the Xinjiang region of China, a move that could come as soon as Tuesday as the United States looks to punish Beijing over alleged human rights violations, three people familiar with the matter said.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[WASHINGTON] The Trump administration is weighing a ban on some or all products made with cotton from the Xinjiang region of China, a move that could come as soon as Tuesday as the United States looks to punish Beijing over alleged human rights violations, three people familiar with the matter said.

The potential ban, which could affect a wide range of apparel and other products, comes amid widespread concerns about the use of forced labor in Xinjiang, where China has carried out a crackdown against mostly Muslim minorities, including a campaign of mass detentions.

The scope of the order remains unclear, including whether it would cover all cotton products shipped from Xinjiang or China, or potentially extend to items that contain Xinjiang cotton and are shipped from third countries.

But any move to block cotton imports could have huge implications for global apparel-makers. Xinjiang is a major source of cotton, textiles, petrochemicals and other goods that feed into Chinese factories. Many of the world's largest and best-known clothing brands rely on supply chains that extend into China, including using cotton and textiles produced in Xinjiang, in the country's far west.

Studies and news reports have documented how groups of people in Xinjiang, especially the largely Muslim Uighur and Kazakh minorities, have been recruited into programmes that assign them to work in factories, cotton farms, textile mills and menial jobs in cities.

SEE ALSO

Syrian olive trees put down roots in Kurdish Iraq

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

President Donald Trump has taken a harder stance toward China as the presidential election approaches, blaming Beijing for allowing the coronavirus to spread around the world and ravage the US economy. The Trump administration has steadily ramped up its pressure on China in recent months, placing sanctions on dozens of companies and individuals over alleged human rights violations in Xinjiang and national security risks.

The new ban could produce a stampede out of China for major apparel brands. Amid a prolonged trade war and rising tensions between the US and China, many companies have looked to relocate apparel supply chains to countries like Vietnam, Bangladesh and Indonesia. But some have found China's quality production hard to replicate, or faced fierce competition for factory space.

NYTIMES

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Gold eases on firmer dollar; recovery worries limit losses

More firms setting up LNG desks in Singapore: Chan Chun Sing

India palm imports drop from 10-month high on weak food demand

Hong Lai Huat inks MOU for livestock, seed production in Cambodia

Oil falls after Saudi cuts prices, China slows imports

China's first homegrown nuclear reactor begins loading fuel

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 8, 2020 12:33 PM
Life & Culture

France's pioneering black opera star Christiane Eda-Pierre dies

[PARIS] Christiane Eda-Pierre, a French soprano who broke ground as the country's first black woman to make her mark...

Sep 8, 2020 12:23 PM
Life & Culture

Syrian olive trees put down roots in Kurdish Iraq

[ARBIL, Iraq] Tucked away in the rolling hills of Iraqi Kurdistan is a hidden treasure: tens of thousands of olive...

Sep 8, 2020 12:20 PM
Energy & Commodities

Gold eases on firmer dollar; recovery worries limit losses

[BENGALURU] Gold prices slipped on Tuesday, weighed down by a stronger US dollar, but the safe-haven metal's decline...

Sep 8, 2020 12:07 PM
Government & Economy

Staycations and home office equipment boost UK spending in August

[LONDON] British consumers increased their spending again in August as they went on "staycation" holidays, bought...

Sep 8, 2020 12:05 PM
Government & Economy

EMA invites proposals that could help firms improve energy efficiency by 50% by 2030

THE Energy Market Authority (EMA) on Tuesday said it is launching the inaugural Singapore Energy Grand Challenge (...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Sembmarine, Sembcorp, Keppel Reit, Yanlord, Top Glove

Temasek to mop up 1b Sembmarine shares after rights issue ends undersubscribed

Singapore shares edge up at Tuesday's open; STI up 0.2%

Sembcorp Marine rights issue undersubscribed; Temasek to mop up 1b shares

Tourism spillover from Mice restart will be minimal: analysts

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.