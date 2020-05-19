You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

US oil output from major shale to drop in June to nearly 2-year low

Tue, May 19, 2020 - 7:18 AM

nz_oilrefinery_190552.jpg
US crude production from seven major shale formations is expected to fall by a record 197,000 barrels per day in June to 7.822 million bpd, the US Energy Information Administration said in a monthly report on Monday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] US crude production from seven major shale formations is expected to fall by a record 197,000 barrels per day in June to 7.822 million bpd, the US Energy Information Administration said in a monthly report on Monday.

The output from shale formations would be the lowest since August, 2018, according to data from the agency.

US crude production from shale formations has more than doubled since 2013, lifting the country's overall oil output to new record highs. Producers have throttled back production since March as prices have crashed due to oversupply and a sharp drop in demand due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

In June, oil output from shale is expected to drop in each of seven major shale regions, with the largest drop of about 87,000 bpd in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. In the Permian, the largest producing shale region, production is expected to fall to about 4.29 million bpd.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Biden says he would kill Keystone XL pipeline

Oil jumps to 2-month high on easing lockdowns, positive vaccine results

Singapore refineries starting to cut output amid pandemic pains

Sembcorp expects lower performance for energy segment

Opec+ cuts oil exports sharply in May

Sembcorp expects lower performance for energy segment

BREAKING NEWS

May 19, 2020 07:40 AM
Energy & Commodities

Biden says he would kill Keystone XL pipeline

[WASHINGTON] Joe Biden's campaign said on Monday that if elected president, the presumptive Democratic nominee would...

May 19, 2020 07:38 AM
Government & Economy

Bank of England not ruling out negative rates in future: Tenreyro

[LONDON] Bank of England official Silvana Tenreyro on Monday talked up the benefits of negative interest rates, in...

May 19, 2020 07:15 AM
Technology

Baidu sees robust quarter as China's economy reopens

[BENGALURU] Chinese search engine giant Baidu Inc forecast second-quarter revenue above expectations on Monday, as...

May 19, 2020 07:13 AM
Garage

Uber says slashing jobs and trimming investment

[SAN FRANCISCO] Uber on Monday announced it is cutting a quarter of its global workforce and trimming investment to...

May 19, 2020 07:09 AM
Government & Economy

US drugmaker reports promising early results from Covid-19 vaccine test

[WASHINGTON] US biotech firm Moderna reported promising early results on Monday from the first clinical tests of an...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.