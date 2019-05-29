You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

US oil prices jump as flooding hits Cushing hub

Wed, May 29, 2019 - 6:43 AM

BP_OIL_290519_9.jpg
US crude futures gained more than 1 per cent on Tuesday after flooding throughout the Midwest constrained crude flow from the main US storage hub in Cushing, Oklahoma.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HOUSTON] US crude futures gained more than 1 per cent on Tuesday after flooding throughout the Midwest constrained crude flow from the main US storage hub in Cushing, Oklahoma.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were trading at US$59.43 a barrel by 12.46pm CDT (1746 GMT), up 80 cents, or 1.4 per cent, from its close on Friday before the long Memorial Day holiday weekend.

"Flooding seems to have impacted distribution hubs around the United States, slowing stuff coming out of Cushing and creating a bid on WTI," said Phillip Streible, senior market strategist at RJO Futures in Chicago.

Flooded areas of Arkansas and Oklahoma were bracing for more rain that will feed the already swollen Arkansas River, forecasters said on Tuesday. Up to 48cm of rain have fallen so far in parts of Oklahoma over the month of May, the National Weather Service said, with more on the way.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Meanwhile, Brent crude futures were largely steady, just 18 cents, or 0.3 per cent, higher at US$70.29 a barrel.

The global benchmark repeatedly veered above and below the US$70-mark in choppy trading, as prices were caught between fears of slowed economic growth and expectations that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and its allies will extend their six-month deal to curb production.

Opec and its allies including Russia, known as Opec+, are due to meet over June 25-26 to discuss output policy, but it remains unclear whether their production pact will be extended.

"Saudi Arabia seems to be in favour" of extending production cuts as US output rises, said Gene McGillian, vice-president of market research at Tradition Energy.

"The market would have to adjust downwardly to adjust for the barrels" if Opec ended its cut of 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd).

Brent futures last week registered a decline of 4.5 per cent and WTI slid by 6.4 per cent for its biggest weekly loss since December.

Last week's oil-price drop came after the government reported US crude oil inventories have risen to 476.8 million barrels, their highest since July 2017. Weekly inventory data this week has been delayed a day due to Monday's Memorial Day holiday.

However, globally supplies have tightened because of the Opec+ cuts so far this year, with political tensions in the Middle East adding to the upward pressure on prices. US sanctions have also largely taken Iranian and Venezuelan crude out of global markets.

"There's a geopolitical premium that's helping to support prices," said John Kilduff, an analyst at Again Capital LLC.

Investors remained concerned the escalating trade war between the United States and China could hit the global economy and dent fuel consumption.

"The US-China trade war isn't getting any better and it's really starting to weigh on growth," said Bill Baruch, president of Blue Line Futures in Chicago. "Demand for crude could fall."

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

EMA, PSA, Shell team up for innovative fixes and help startups

Falling prices rock coffee growers in Colombia

Multiple parties register interest in British Steel

Norway has 50 undeveloped gas finds it could use - Gassco CEO

In Houston, tech and health are cures for the oil 'curse'

Falling prices rock coffee-growers in Colombia

Editor's Choice

BT_20190529_JLFINTECH_3794214.jpg
May 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Fintechs rethink IPO rush amid weak debuts, healthy funding options

BT_20190529_YOMETRO2934FX_3794580.jpg
May 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Metro's new CEO outlines growth plans

BT_20190529_KRTHONG29_3794538.jpg
May 29, 2019
Real Estate

Allied Tech executive director in S$129m fast property flip

Most Read

1 Missing lawyer resigns from directorships
2 Jeffrey Ong has been contacting firms to tender resignation even as he remains incommunicado
3 Singapore is 8th most powerful country in Asia-Pacific; China closes in on US for top spot: think-tank
4 M1 to replace its 19 mobile plans with one base plan each for SIM-only and handset
5 Singapore business body pushing for fair rent terms from private landlords

Must Read

BT_20190529_JLFINTECH_3794214.jpg
May 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Fintechs rethink IPO rush amid weak debuts, healthy funding options

lwx_raffles place_290519_3.jpg
May 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Govt infocomm-tech tenders worth billions open to SMEs

BT_20190529_YOMETRO2934FX_3794580.jpg
May 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Metro's new CEO outlines growth plans

BT_20190529_KRTHONG29_3794538.jpg
May 29, 2019
Real Estate

Allied Tech executive director in S$129m fast property flip

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening