You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

US prosecutors seek records from Citgo Petroleum in bribery probe

Tue, Jun 04, 2019 - 6:47 AM

lwx_Citgo Petroleum Corp_040619_23.jpg
The US Department of Justice is seeking documents from Citgo Petroleum Corp as part of an investigation into bribery by US suppliers involving its Venezuelan parent, state-owned Petroleos de Venezuela.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] The US Department of Justice is seeking documents from Citgo Petroleum Corp as part of an investigation into bribery by US suppliers involving its Venezuelan parent, state-owned Petroleos de Venezuela.

Citgo confirmed the receipt of a subpoena and said in a statement on Monday it agreed to cooperate with the US probe.

The Houston-based oil refiner appointed a new board of directors earlier this year and cut ties with PDVSA following US sanctions designed to stop the flow of US dollars to Venezuela and ratchet up pressure to force socialist President Nicolas Maduro from power. 

"Earlier this year, under the direction of its newly appointed Board, Citgo engaged outside counsel to conduct an independent investigation, and is committed to taking all appropriate remedial actions in response to the findings," the company's statement said. A spokeswoman declined further comment.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Justice Department's probe into bribery at PDVSA has resulted in charges against 21 people, 16 of whom have pleaded guilty as of this month. Mr Maduro's government has described the US investigations as politically motivated.

The disclosure of a Citgo subpoena, which was earlier reported by Bloomberg, followed a guilty plea by Miami business owner Jose Manuel Gonzalez Testino over bribes paid to PDVSA and Citgo to obtain energy and logistics contracts.

Gonzalez admitted he and co-conspirators between late 2012 and mid-2013 paid at least four Citgo officials and provided gifts to a senior Citgo executive in return for help winning contracts, the Justice Department said last week. He was charged with paying at least US$629,000 to a PDVSA procurement official.

Citgo's outside lawyers have been reviewing procurement activity during the period that Gonzalez admitted to running the scheme, the company told employees last week.

"These charges are quite troubling," Citgo chairwoman Luisa Palacios and executive vice-president Rick Esser wrote to employees. "Citgo takes seriously all allegations of unlawful or improper activity."

Citgo, which earned US$851 million on more than US$23 billion in 2018 revenues, operates three US refineries that supply about 4 per cent of US fuels. It employs about 3,400 workers and supplies a retail network that spans about 30 states.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Oil falls as trade worries mount, Saudi comments limit losses

Oil loses lustre as biggest investment banks cash in on cleaner commodities

Russia gold rush sets miners on course to leapfrog Australia

GFG Alliance links with Shanghai Electric for Australian solar farm

Your bowl of rice is hurting the climate too

StanChart to set up forex e-trading, pricing engine in Singapore

Editor's Choice

lwx_singapore manu_040619_6.jpg
Jun 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Hopes dim of growth recovery in H2 as May's PMI falls below 50

BT_20190604_PGMAP31_3799894.jpg
Jun 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Missing lawyer linked to companies with troubled episodes

lwx_liang court_040619_12.jpg
Jun 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Liang Court deal shows quirk in CapLand strategy

Most Read

1 Purged no more: North Korean official appears at show
2 How long can Carousell go without monetisation breakthrough?
3 US Treasury 'monitoring list': The Singapore puzzle
4 US begins collecting higher tariffs on Chinese goods arriving by sea
5 Buyout price for Indofood Agri raised to 32.75 S cents per share

Must Read

lwx_singapore manu_040619_6.jpg
Jun 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Hopes dim of growth recovery in H2 as May's PMI falls below 50

BT_20190604_PGMAP31_3799894.jpg
Jun 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Missing lawyer linked to companies with troubled episodes

BT_20190604_JLMAS4_3799833.jpg
Jun 4, 2019
Banking & Finance

Disclosure with no transparency fails as fair dealing: MAS chief

BT_20190604_HTBLOCK_3799951.jpg
Jun 4, 2019
Opinion

The transformative nature of blockchain-based smart contracts

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening