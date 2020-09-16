You are here

US removes 10% tariff on Canadian aluminum

Wed, Sep 16, 2020 - 6:54 AM

The United States on Tuesday announced it would no longer impose a 10 per cent tariff on Canadian aluminum imports following threats of retaliation from Ottawa.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] The United States on Tuesday announced it would no longer impose a 10 per cent tariff on Canadian aluminum imports following threats of retaliation from Ottawa.

"After consultations with the Canadian government, the United States has determined that trade in non-alloyed, unwrought aluminum is likely to normalise in the last four months of 2020, with imports declining sharply from the surges experienced earlier in the year," the US Trade Representative said in a statement.

"Accordingly, the United States will modify the terms of the 10 per cent tariff imposed in August on imports of Canadian non-alloyed unwrought aluminum."

AFP

