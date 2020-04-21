You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

US to add 75 million barrels of oil to strategic reserve: Trump

Tue, Apr 21, 2020 - 6:47 AM

rk_USP-DT_210420.jpg
President Donald Trump said Monday the US would take advantage of the historic drop in oil prices to buy 75 million barrels to replenish the national strategic stockpile.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump said Monday the US would take advantage of the historic drop in oil prices to buy 75 million barrels to replenish the national strategic stockpile.

"We are filling up our national petroleum reserves... You know, the strategic reserves. And we are looking to put as much as 75 million barrels into the reserves themselves," Mr Trump told reporters at his daily coronavirus press conference.

Oil prices crashed into negative territory Monday after coronavirus lockdowns around the globe shrivelled demand.

AFP

Energy & Commodities

Historic oil crash a product of futures market under stress

Oil price crashes into negative territory for the first time in history amid pandemic

US crude at US$10? It's a possibility, given latest dive to 21-year low

Two bunkering companies awarded licences

Oil plunges to below US$11 a barrel

Two global bunkering companies awarded licences in Singapore

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 21, 2020 06:53 AM
Technology

Facebook launches app for livestream gaming

[SAN FRANCISCO] Facebook on Monday launched a standalone gaming app, allowing users to create and watch livestreams...

Apr 21, 2020 06:51 AM
Government & Economy

US anti-confinement protesters demand economic freedom

[HARRISBURG, United States] The incessant clang of car horns rang out in the US state of Pennsylvania Monday as...

Apr 21, 2020 06:46 AM
Government & Economy

Israel's Netanyahu, Gantz agree to form unity government

[JERUSALEM] Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reached a historic deal Monday with one-time rival parliament...

Apr 21, 2020 06:43 AM
Government & Economy

US state obtains 'game-changing' virus tests from South Korea

[WASHINGTON] The US state of Maryland has received 500,000 coronavirus tests ordered from South Korea, a shipment...

Apr 21, 2020 06:41 AM
Energy & Commodities

Historic oil crash a product of futures market under stress

[NEW YORK] The price for May delivery of West Texas Intermediate, the US benchmark oil, plunged well into negative...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.