You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

US underestimates methane emissions from offshore oil industry -study

Tue, Apr 14, 2020 - 11:54 AM

[DALLAS] Offshore oil and gas drilling operations in the US Gulf of Mexico emit far more methane than government estimates suggest, according to a study released on Monday by the University of Michigan.

Drilling platforms emit about half a teragram (Tg) of the planet-warming gas each year, according to the study, which claims to be the first to use aircraft to take direct samples of emissions during normal operations.

By contrast, the US Environmental Protection Agengy's Greenhouse Gas Inventory report last year found Gulf offshore platforms emitted about 0.33 Tg of methane, according to calculations by the Michigan researchers.

The study relied on measurements from January 2018, well before the current coronavirus pandemic slashed demand for fuel and crushed prices and oil production.

A half a teragram of methane has roughly the same climate impact as driving 31 billion miles in an average car, according to the EPA's greenhouse gas equivalencies calculator.

SEE ALSO

Fossil fuel methane emissions 'vastly underestimated'

"We have known onshore oil and gas production often emits more methane than inventoried. With this study we show that this is also the case for offshore production, and that these discrepancies are large," said Eric Kort, an associate professor at the University of Michigan.

EPA said it updates its methods and data sources when new information is available to improve its emissions calculations. For instance, the agency released a new greenhouse gas inventory on Monday that for the first time includes emissions estimates for offshore facilities in state waters in addition to federal.

Methane, the primary component of natural gas, is a greenhouse gas many times more potent than carbon dioxide when it escapes into the air unburned. The oil and gas sector is the largest single source of US methane emissions.

The researchers said their study found that EPA's estimates for emissions from shallow-water operations focused on natural gas were particularly low.

Large, older facilities in shallow water account for nearly 40 per cent of emissions yet represent less than 1 per cent of total platforms, the study found.

"By starting to identify and quantify the problem, with a particular focus on larger shallow water facilities, we can work towards finding optimal mitigation solutions," Mr Kort said.

The pilot study sampled air by flying over 12 oil and gas facilities using a small research plane. It also took measurements downwind of clusters of up to 70 facilities.

The researchers plan to take more samples over the next three years in the Gulf, Alaska and California.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Shell, Exxon halt some Gulf of Mexico output due to Exxon pipeline leak

Gold's powerful rally has bulls setting their sights on US$1,800

Japan's 2018/19 greenhouse emissions fall 3.9% to record low

Sembcorp Industries launches renewable energy certificate aggregator platform

Pipeline operator sues Chesapeake Energy over payment dispute

Trump says Opec+ planning to cut production by 20 million barrels per day

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 14, 2020 11:47 AM
Energy & Commodities

Shell, Exxon halt some Gulf of Mexico output due to Exxon pipeline leak

[NEW YORK] A leak in a pipeline that carries oil from US Gulf of Mexico offshore facilities has halted production at...

Apr 14, 2020 11:45 AM
Real Estate

Singapore condo resale volume up 17% in March: SRX

THE number of Singapore condominium units resold in March increased 17 per cent to 709 units from 606 units in...

Apr 14, 2020 11:37 AM
Consumer

How the virus transformed the way Americans spend their money

[NEW YORK] The coronavirus has profoundly altered daily life in America, ushering in sweeping upheavals to the US...

Apr 14, 2020 11:36 AM
Technology

Telco shares are surprise losers as lockdown drives Internet boom

[SINGAPORE] As lockdowns worldwide drive a surge in Internet use, boosting online sales for businesses as varied as...

Apr 14, 2020 11:26 AM
Government & Economy

China says difficulties facing trade cannot be underestimated

[BEIJING] China's trade showed some signs of recovery in March as domestic demand returns to normal, but...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.