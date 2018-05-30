You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

US WTI crude futures falls on threat of Opec boost

Wed, May 30, 2018 - 6:46 AM

2018-05-18T112127Z_13753257_RC19BC62CFC0_RTRMADP_3_GLOBAL-FUNDS-CLIMATECHANGE.JPG
US crude futures fell more than US$1 on Tuesday on worries that Saudi Arabia and Russia will pump more crude to boost supplies after more than a year of reducing worldwide inventories.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] US crude futures fell more than US$1 on Tuesday on worries that Saudi Arabia and Russia will pump more crude to boost supplies after more than a year of reducing worldwide inventories.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell US$1.15 to settle at US$66.73 a barrel, a 1.7 per cent loss. Brent crude futures settled up 9 cents to US$75.39 a barrel.

Saudi Arabia and Russia have discussed raising Opec and non-Opec oil production by 1 million barrels per day (bpd) to counter potential supply shortfalls from Venezuela and Iran.

Ahead of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries' meeting on June 22, concerns that Saudi Arabia and Russia could increase output have exerted downward pressure on oil prices.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Market participants remain unsure how quickly an exit strategy can be implemented and whether it will go beyond just balancing the output drop from Venezuela," said Abhishek Kumar, senior energy analyst at Interfax Energy's Global Gas Analytics in London.

Credit Suisse analysts on Tuesday said even if Russia and Opec producers raise output, they would likely only add an additional 500,000 bpd, which would leave inventories in the most developed countries short of the five-year average by the end of 2018.

Brent has fallen about 6 per cent since hitting US$80.50 on May 17, its highest since 2014.

Falling stocks and a stronger US dollar index also weighed on prices. US stock markets sank more than 1 per cent, while the dollar gained about 0.7 per cent.

A stronger dollar makes greenback-denominated commodities more expensive for holders of other currencies.

"There is a risk-off trade today where we have seen people going back into dollar assets and less so in the stock market,"said Brian Kessens, portfolio manager and managing director at Tortoise in Leawood, Kansas.

Hedge funds and other money managers reduced their net long position in Brent and WTI by 169 million barrels over the five weeks to May 22, suggesting unease about the rally's strength.

Brent now commands its largest premium over US futures in more than three years, meaning US exports are rapidly becoming far more competitive globally than those from northern Europe, Russia or parts of the Middle East.

The spread between Brent and US crude hit US$9.38 on Monday in thin holiday volumes, widest since March 2015.

US oil production has surged by more than 20 per cent in the past two years to 10.7 million bpd. Record crude oil volumes from the United States are expected to head to Asia in the coming months.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Japanese, US, German, Australian team targets big battery projects in Asia-Pacific

Record US oil exports bite into Russia, Opec market share in Asia

'Dawn' of Asia offshore wind boom lures Japanese trading houses

Gold prices inch up, but stronger US dollar weighs

Japanese, US, German, Australian team targets big battery projects in Asia-Pacific

Oil prices mixed but expected output increase drags

Editor's Choice

BT_20180530_SAM_3454053.jpg
May 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore's 'Popiah King' may anchor Pacific Radiance's S$120m rescue deal

BT_20180530_NSE_3454102.jpg
May 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX heads for arbitration with NSE amid Nifty dispute

May 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX RegCo puts 53 directors, execs on watchlist

Most Read

1 Long-term outlook on blockchain and cryptocurrencies is bright
2 Malaysia drops high-speed rail project
3 High-speed rail loss 'a setback, not knockout blow to Jurong'
4 Mazars faces possible actions by Acra over Midas auditing
5 St Thomas Walk property owned by sole family in District 9 up for sale with S$68m asking price
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180530_SAM_3454053.jpg
May 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore's 'Popiah King' may anchor Pacific Radiance's S$120m rescue deal

BT_20180530_NSE_3454102.jpg
May 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX heads for arbitration with NSE amid Nifty dispute

BT_20180530_ITALY_3454122.jpg
May 30, 2018
Government & Economy

Italy close to losing investors' trust: BOI

2016-04-14T043923Z_1437875445_GF10000382088_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-ECONOMY-POLICY.jpg
May 30, 2018
Stocks

No end in sight to SGD bond market drought

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening