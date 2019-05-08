You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Venezuela opposition to pay PDVSA US$71m bond interest to stave off creditors

Wed, May 08, 2019 - 7:09 AM

lwx_ Juan Guaido_090519_49.jpg
Venezuela's National Assembly, led by opposition leader Juan Guaido, on Tuesday authorised an interest payment on an overdue bond, in a bid to keep the country's crown jewel overseas asset out of creditor hands.
PHOTO: AFP

[CARACAS] Venezuela's National Assembly, led by opposition leader Juan Guaido, on Tuesday authorised an interest payment on an overdue bond, in a bid to keep the country's crown jewel overseas asset out of creditor hands.

The US$71 million interest payment will be paid on state oil company PDVSA's 2020 bond, which is backed by shares in its subsidiary, US refiner Citgo Petroleum. Failure to make the payment could prompt creditors to attempt to seize up to half of the shares in Citgo.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government had remained current on the 2020 bond in order to avoid losing Citgo, even as it has fallen behind on more than US$9 billion in payments on other debt issued by the government and by PDVSA.

But the latest interest payment, due on April 27, remains outstanding. PDVSA has a 30-day grace period in which to make the payment before creditors can attempt to seize the shares.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The United States slapped sanctions on PDVSA in January in a bid to pressure Mr Maduro, a socialist labelled a dictator by the Trump administration and many other countries in the region, to step down. That would have complicated any effort by a Maduro-linked entity to make the payment.

Jose Ignacio Hernandez, who Mr Guaido has named as a special prosecutor representing Venezuela's interests abroad, said the team would pay the bonds with funds that were frozen due to US sanctions.

"Paying interest on the PDVSA 2020 bond is, under the current conditions, the only option that allows us to protect the Venezuelan state's assets, and leaves the government in a better position for its strategy to renegotiate public debt," Mr Hernandez said in a statement.

Allies of Mr Guaido, who in January invoked the country's constitution to assume an interim presidency, arguing Mr Maduro's 2018 re-election was illegitimate, have said they would seek an authorization from the US Treasury Department to make the payment.

Neither PDVSA nor Venezuela's oil ministry responded to requests for comment on the payment authorisation. Mr Maduro has accused the opposition of attempting to "steal" Citgo.

Holders of the 2020 bond are not the only threats to Venezuela's continued ownership of Citgo. Canadian miner Crystallex is attempting to seize shares in the company as compensation for an unpaid arbitration award after Venezuela expropriated its gold mining project.

Venezuela also pledged part of Citgo to Russia as collateral for a US$1.5 billion loan.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Oil ends at lowest in a month on trade concerns, high US crude supplies

Siemens to spin off oil and gas unit

Fluid factors fiddle with upbeat outlook on oil, gold prices

Keppel O&M to make a splash in the North Sea

China plans overhaul of state agriculture giants

Saudi Aramco set to sell extra oil to hungry Asian buyers

Editor's Choice

BT_20190508_JLBANKS8_3775117.jpg
May 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Virtual bank licences for fintechs? MAS still weighing pros and cons

lwx_5g_090519_1.jpg
May 8, 2019
Government & Economy

IMDA to look beyond price to draw more 5G bidders

lwx_hyflux_090519_8.jpg
May 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux fends off move by seven banks to opt out of moratorium

Most Read

1 Laurel Tree, Sycamore Tree dispute with buyers a private matter: URA
2 Grab's super app goal calls for good grasp of holding on to users
3 800 Super: Lee family makes S$0.90 per share cash offer with KKR financing
4 Trump's new tariff threat deals body blow to equities
5 Isetan needs more than a store refresh

Must Read

BT_20190508_JLBANKS8_3775117.jpg
May 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Virtual bank licences for fintechs? MAS still weighing pros and cons

lwx_5g_090519_1.jpg
May 8, 2019
Government & Economy

IMDA to look beyond price to draw more 5G bidders

lwx_hdb_090519_2.jpg
May 8, 2019
Real Estate

Resale of older HDB flats continues upswing in face of policy tweaks: OrangeTee

lwx_K S_090519_3.jpg
May 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Fake news law: appeal process would be fast, simple and low-cost: Shanmugam

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening