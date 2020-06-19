You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Wee Tiong MD, manager charged with falsifying papers to hide North Korea trade

Fri, Jun 19, 2020 - 5:03 PM
UPDATED Fri, Jun 19, 2020 - 6:39 PM
rchia@sph.com.sg@RachelChiaBT

Tan Wee Beng_FBI.jpg
Singaporean Tan Wee Beng, 43, was charged with falsification of papers with intent to defraud under Section 477A of the Penal Code.
PHOTO: Federal Bureau of Investigation

THE managing director and the shipping manager of commodity-trading company Wee Tiong were charged in court on Friday with falsifying papers to hide business relationships with customers from North Korea.

The Business Times understands that the managing director is Singaporean Tan Wee Beng, 43, and the shipping manager is Malaysian Bong Hui Ping, 38.

The pair are accused of falsifying the invoices of Wee Tiong and related company Morgan Marcos between November 2016 and October 2017 to conceal transactions with North Korean-linked entities from two banks.

Wee Tiong is alleged to have sold sugar to customers from North Korea between 2014 and 2016.

Tan was charged with falsification of papers with intent to defraud under Section 477A of the Penal Code.

SEE ALSO

Wirecard says it cannot rule out 'fraud of considerable proportions'

Bong was charged with abetting those offences by intentionally aiding the managing director, under Section 477A, read with Section 109 of the Penal Code.

Falsification of papers with intent to defraud carries a jail term of up to 10 years, a fine, or both.

In 2018, the US Treasury placed sanctions on Wee Tiong. Tan was accused by the US authorities of bank fraud, money laundering and helping North Korean entities evade US sanctions, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) placed him on its "Most Wanted" list.

FBI assistant director William Sweeney said then that Tan had "conducted illicit transactions totalling millions of dollars in support of North Korean entities in blatant violation of a host of economic sanctions the US has established against North Korea and North Korean entities".

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

China's new marine fuel contract seen attracting strong industry, investor interest

Indonesia to build pipeline from Rokan block to Dumai refinery

Rio Tinto starts internal review into sacred caves blast

Oil edges up on Opec output cut compliance; pandemic still weighs

Brent crude to average US$55 till 2050, says BP

BP raises nearly US$12b in hybrid bonds issue

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 19, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Jun 19, 2020 06:26 PM
Companies & Markets

Winding-up petition served on KrisEnergy unit

A WINDING-UP petition was served on a key subsidiary of debt-hit oil and gas company KrisEnergy in the Cayman...

Jun 19, 2020 06:22 PM
Government & Economy

Divided EU seeks to agree coronavirus stimulus

[BRUSSELS] European Union (EU) leaders began the process of approving an unprecedented stimulus package for their...

Jun 19, 2020 05:56 PM
Stocks

STI finishes the week up 0.99%; iFAST rallies on digibank hopes

THE Straits Times Index (STI) gained 25.8 points or 0.99 per cent over the week to finish at 2,634.83 on Friday, as...

UPDATED 9 min ago
Jun 19, 2020 05:44 PM
Transport

New digital transformation guide launched for sea-transport businesses

SMALL businesses in the sea-transport industry can now access an online guide to digital transformation, under a...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.