You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Wells Fargo signs multi-year contracts with Shell for clean energy

Wed, Jun 24, 2020 - 11:15 PM

ym-wellsfargo-240620.jpg
US lender Wells Fargo said on Wednesday it had signed multi-year purchase agreements for renewable energy with Royal Dutch Shell's units, as it progresses toward its clean energy goals.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] US lender Wells Fargo said on Wednesday it had signed multi-year purchase agreements for renewable energy with Royal Dutch Shell's units, as it progresses toward its clean energy goals.

The agreements would involve the development of new utility-scale solar installations in several counties, the lender said in a statement.

Wells Fargo did not disclose the size of its investment but said it would be able to meet the energy needs of about 1,200 properties in California and the mid-Atlantic states.

Many corporates have committed billions of dollars to fund green projects and pledged to reduce their carbon footprint, while some banks have said they would cut exposure to fossil fuel funding.

Wells Fargo has been meeting all its annual global electricity requirements with renewable energy since 2017 and is now working to set up longer-term contracts and increase power generation from on-site renewable sources. 

REUTERS

 

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Virus-hit meat plants from UK to Brazil stop China exports

Malaysian palm oil producers step up perks to retain foreign workers amid pandemic

Gas industry sees strong demand post-Covid, LNG shortfall by mid-decade

Oil tankers carrying two months of Venezuelan output stuck at sea

With contracts cancelled and debts mounting, offshore oil drillers face another shakeout

Gold poised to challenge US$1,800 as virus resurgence fans demand

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 24, 2020 11:03 PM
Government & Economy

North Korea suspends military action plans against South Korea

[SEOUL] North Korea is suspending military action plans against South Korea, the official KCNA news agency reported...

Jun 24, 2020 11:02 PM
Banking & Finance

HDB issues S$800m notes due in 2030

THE Housing and Development Board (HDB) has issued S$800 million worth of 10-year notes carrying a fixed coupon rate...

Jun 24, 2020 10:40 PM
Consumer

Amazon's purchase of Deliveroo stake gets UK watchdog's provisional blessing again

[LONDON] Britain's competition regulator has restated its provisional clearance of Amazon's purchase of a 16 per...

Jun 24, 2020 10:20 PM
Government & Economy

IMF predicts deeper global downturn even as economies reopen

[WASHINGTON] The International Monetary Fund warned on Wednesday that the global economy faces an even deeper...

Jun 24, 2020 10:04 PM
Companies & Markets

Magnus Energy's independent non-executive director resigns

MAGNUS Energy Group announced on Wednesday that independent non-executive director and non-executive chairman of the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.