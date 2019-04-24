You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

White House economist sees no impact on oil prices from Iran sanctions

Wed, Apr 24, 2019 - 6:57 AM

BP_Larry Kudlow _240419_12.jpg
The decision to tighten sanctions on Iran will have "no material impact" on oil prices given the large US supply of petroleum, White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said on Tuesday.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] The decision to tighten sanctions on Iran will have "no material impact" on oil prices given the large US supply of petroleum, White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said on Tuesday.

"We are a country awash with oil and gas," Mr Kudlow said.

World oil prices struck fresh 2019 highs on Tuesday after the US cracked down on Iranian oil exports.

The White House announced Monday that eight countries - China, India, Turkey, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Italy and Greece - will face sanctions starting in May if they continue to buy oil from Iran.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We don't see any palpable impact," Mr Kudlow said at a luncheon event at the National Press Club. And he said if prices do increase, US producers can quickly ramp up shale oil production to increase supply in response.

Even so, Brent North Sea crude reaching US$74.70 per barrel on Tuesday, the highest point since early November, before falling back slightly. The US benchmark WTI hit a similar near six-month high at US$66.45.

Mr Kudlow also said first quarter economic growth is "coming in much better than many of us feared," and reiterated that GDP should expand by three percent for the next two years, given the very low inflation despite record low unemployment rates.

AFP

Energy & Commodities

Oil surges amid Opec caution to offset Iran sanctions

Oil prices to stay hot as upside factors pile on

Olam to acquire Nigerian flour, pasta manufacturer

China's complaint to US over Iran decision strains complicated ties

Iran sanctions decision rewards hedge fund oil bulls

Higher oil price erases India equity gain on economy, stoking earnings concern

Editor's Choice

lwx_maybank_240419_5.jpg
Apr 24, 2019
Banking & Finance

1 in 3 bank jobs will merge or change in next few years: IBF, MAS report

lwx_hwee_240419_8.jpg
Apr 24, 2019
Opinion

Latest Cabinet changes set stage for next GE, leadership handover

BT_20190424_LMXKEP24_3761903.jpg
Apr 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel Group will 'hunt as a pack' for profit pools that might otherwise be hard to tap

Most Read

1 Glife raises S$1.6m of seed capital to take farm food direct to forks
2 UOB, KrisFlyer launch new credit card that rewards with air miles
3 M1 to delist on April 24
4 Perennial-led consortium to sell Chinatown Point Mall for S$520m
5 Kwek Leng Beng's family buys units at Boulevard 88 condo for S$14.1m

Must Read

lwx_maybank_240419_5.jpg
Apr 24, 2019
Banking & Finance

1 in 3 bank jobs will merge or change in next few years: IBF, MAS report

lwx_Heng Swee Keat _240419_6.jpg
Apr 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Heng Swee Keat to be sole DPM from May 1

lwx_oil _240419_7.jpg
Apr 24, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Oil prices to stay hot as upside factors pile on

lwx_hwee_240419_8.jpg
Apr 24, 2019
Opinion

Latest Cabinet changes set stage for next GE, leadership handover

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening