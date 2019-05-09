World's largest steelmaker ArcelorMittal cuts demand forecast for key markets

ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker, cut its forecast for demand in its key markets on Thursday and said it was facing the twin challenges of lower steel prices and a high level of imports into Europe.

The Luxembourg-based company, which makes around 6 per cent of the world's steel, reported a first-quarter core profit (Ebitda) of US$1.65 billion, a 34 per cent decline from the same time last year and below the company-compiled consensus of US$1.68 billion.

