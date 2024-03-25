ESG lens will keep Temasek on the front foot, says sustainability MD

Subscribers

Published Mon, Mar 25, 2024
Park Kyung-ah, Temasek's head of ESG investment management and managing director, sustainability, won’t be distracted by a recent wave of discontent over ESG investing.
PARK Kyung-ah is all for pressing an advantage. Over an hour-long interview with The Business Times, the head of environmental, social and governance (ESG) investment management at Temasek used the term “front-footed” five times.

Park, whose other title is managing director for sustainability, won’t be distracted by a recent wave of discontent over ESG investing.

“This is now a must-do. It’s not a nice-to-do. It’s about resiliency; it’s about how you capture the tailwinds of a megatrend that’s underway,” she said.

Park’s philosophy – and Temasek’s – remains the dominant one in the investment environment. At the largest institutional investors, ESG concerns remain guiding...

