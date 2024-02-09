ESG Insights ·
Issue 87: Geo Energy deals show coal still hot; Singapore banks growing that green

Kenneth Lim

Published Fri, Feb 09, 2024 · 7:00 pm
The sustainable share of Singapore banks’ customer loans grew to 13 per cent in 2022 from just 3 per cent in 2019.
In this issue: In this issue: Geo Energy gets a key investor and an offtaker, while Singapore’s Big 3 banks see a rise in their sustainable finance portfolios.

Geo Energy is so not stranded

The sustainability literature has no shortage of warnings about stranded assets, which can doom companies and investors that don’t decarbonise their portfolios and businesses quickly enough.

When it comes to coal, however, some of those risk warnings might seem overblown in the face of recent news. Indonesian coal producer Geo Energy Resources has announced a US$35 million priced-at-premium equity investment and a life-of-mine offtake agreement for its recently acquired thermal coal asset. That’s a pretty...

