Data by Convergence show Asia blended finance deal volumes rising in 2022, the only region in the world to see growth.

"Issue 88: Still looking for blended solutions; Singapore’s Budget 2024 and the climate"

In this issue: Blended finance faces a scale challenge, while Singapore will have to consider decarbonisation-linked inflation as the government announces its new Budget.

Blended finance’s promise

A recent report by the US-based Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) and India’s auctusESG makes a familiar argument: Blended finance can help to unlock financing for the vast numbers of “unbankable” projects that are sorely needed to close the energy transition gap in developing countries.

It’s a familiar argument because the promise of blended finance is already well established, as is the fact that there isn’t enough of it. The challenge in the world of blended...