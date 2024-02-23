Issue 89: Singapore to charge for SAF; S-E Asia exchanges join hands on ESG data

Most countries have adopted only modest targets for sustainable aviation fuel usage up to 2030.

In this issue: The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore will mandate use of sustainable aviation fuel from 2026, while the stock exchanges of Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore and Thailand plan to use common ESG metrics for their listed companies.

Seeking a SAF pathway

When it comes to sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), progress might only be as fast as the slowest mover.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) will mandate that all flights out of Singapore use SAF beginning in 2026, the regulator announced earlier this week. The aim is for 1 per cent of fuel to be SAF in 2026, increasing to between 3 per cent and 5 per cent by 2030.

To facilitate the move, Singapore will impose a SAF levy on...