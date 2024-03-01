Issue 90: Singapore’s PUB to capture seawater’s carbon; CBAM won’t save the world

Cost projections for carbon removal vary widely, but low cost at large scales continue to elude the industry.

In this issue: A planned seawater-based carbon capture project must overcome cost and scale hurdles, while the Asian Development Bank report says Europe’s carbon levy on imports won’t decarbonise Asian manufacturers.

To catch and not release

Singapore will build a US$20 million marine-based carbon dioxide (CO2) removal plant that aims to remove about 3,650 tonnes of the greenhouse gas per year from seawater.

To become a commercial reality, the project’s technological innovations will have to cross a number of hurdles: cost, scale and ecological impact.

...