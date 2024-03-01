ESG Insights ·
Subscribers

Issue 90: Singapore’s PUB to capture seawater’s carbon; CBAM won’t save the world

Kenneth Lim

Published Fri, Mar 01, 2024 · 7:30 pm
Cost projections for carbon removal vary widely, but low cost at large scales continue to elude the industry.
ILLUSTRATION: KENNETH LIM

ESG Insights

In this issue: A planned seawater-based carbon capture project must overcome cost and scale hurdles, while the Asian Development Bank report says Europe’s carbon levy on imports won’t decarbonise Asian manufacturers.

To catch and not release

Singapore will build a US$20 million marine-based carbon dioxide (CO2) removal plant that aims to remove about 3,650 tonnes of the greenhouse gas per year from seawater.

To become a commercial reality, the project’s technological innovations will have to cross a number of hurdles: cost, scale and ecological impact.

...

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

carbon capture and storage

Public Utilities Board

Carbon tax

European Union

Climate policy

ESG

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

ESG

Singapore partners ExxonMobil-Shell consortium to study cross-border carbon capture and storage

America’s east coast is sinking

Large non-listed companies required to make climate disclosures from FY2027

China solar industry’s record-breaking growth to stall in 2024

PUB to build world’s largest facility to help remove CO2 from ocean

DBS, Sheng Siong to engage up to 1,000 SMEs in sustainability partnership

Breaking News

Most Popular

Purchase this article