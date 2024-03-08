ESG Insights ·
Subscribers

Issue 91: Singapore companies still lagging on transition planning; international banks close to coal phase-out deal

Kenneth Lim

Published Fri, Mar 08, 2024 · 7:00 pm
A 2023 review of sustainability reporting found only 12 per cent of Singapore listed companies disclosed transition plans.
ILLUSTRATION: KENNETH LIM

ESG Insights

In this issue: In this issue: Singapore listcos are still slow to show how they are managing climate transition risk, while major global banks are pitching to finance the early retirement of an Indonesian coal plant.

Make a plan, tell us about it

As climate reporting appears inevitable for Singapore’s listed and large non-listed companies, one challenge will be getting companies to go beyond measuring the numbers simply for reporting’s sake.

Climate reporting ultimately exists to facilitate climate action, but that connection relies on companies taking steps to improve their numbers. Instead, some may see it merely as a compliance burden, with little incentive to do better.

EY’s 2023 edition...

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Transition finance

energy transition

Coal

Sustainability reporting

Accounting

ESG

