Issue 92: Singapore readies for climate auditing; Indonesia’s methane numbers under question

US-listed companies that used external climate assurance spent about U$82,000 per year for the service, the SustainAbility Institute by ERM has found.

In this issue: Sustainability and Environment Minister Grace Fu is surprised some accountants are resistant to climate reporting, while think tank Ember says Indonesia’s methane emissions could be eight times what is reported.

Assurance anxiety

Singapore’s plan to mandate climate reporting among listed companies and large non-listed companies will mark one of the biggest changes to the nation’s corporate disclosure requirements in recent history.

The change is consequential not just because the nature of climate reporting is drastically different from financial accounting, but also because of the requirement to perform external assurance – from fiscal 2027 for listed companies, and FY2029...