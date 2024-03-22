Issue 93: Healthcare’s environmental disclosure deficit disorder; nickel miners raise production despite glut

Most of the Singapore-listed clinical companies do not report key emissions and waste metrics, based on a review of their sustainability reports.

Find out more about subscription packages here .

Find out more about subscription packages here .

Find out more about subscription packages here .

Already have an account? Log in

In this issue: In this issue: Most Singapore-listed clinical companies are still not disclosing key emissions and waste data, while Indonesia’s oversupply of nickel seems unlikely to end soon.

A hole where healthcare’s environmental disclosure should be

Singapore’s healthcare industry has an acute deficiency of information about its carbon footprint, and the cure might be a healthy dose of coordinated effort by the industry’s external stakeholders.

The “hard-to-abate” label is typically attached to heavy industry sectors such as steel, chemicals and cement, which are critical to functioning communities but also have large carbon footprints that cannot be easily shrunk. We might want...