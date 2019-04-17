Investment strategies for a world of shrinking bond yields

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
THE collapse of Japan's Nikkei stock index from almost 39,000 in 1989 to 8,000 in 2008 has been well documented and was presumably traumatic for many Japanese investors.
However, the decline in the 10-year government bond yield from a peak of over 8 per cent to less than 0 per cent (that
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg