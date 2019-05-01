Positive backdrop for emerging market equities, says Templeton CIO

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
ATTRACTIVE fundamentals and favourable macro economic conditions are creating a favourable backdrop for a turnaround in emerging markets (EM) equities, says Manraj Sekhon, Franklin Templeton Emerging Markets Equity's (FTEME) chief investment officer.
"I believe we're at
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg