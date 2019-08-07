You are here

Home > Executive Money

Queen's banker casts net wide as Brexit takes toll

Tea by the bank's in-house butlers is not only being served to royalty but also to raggedy gamers and online phenoms with newly minted millions
Wed, Aug 07, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190807_COUTTS_3856387.jpg
For the last three years, Coutts bankers have been working closely with their counterparts to sign up clients who may need wealth management services as they prepare to sell their businesses, retire, or make other life-changing financial decisions.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

COUTTS & CO, the Queen's banker, is getting less genteel about chasing new clients in Brexit Britain.

As the pound falls and political volatility rises, Coutts, the private banking arm of Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc, is wooing business owners that bank with NatWest, the commercial banking division of RBS.

The institution is also pursuing more overseas customers, four years after it sold its international business to the Swiss firm Union Bancaire Privee.

And Coutts, a 327-year-old firm that still employs butlers to serve tea to clients in its London offices, has even started hosting receptions where its bankers can schmooze with electronic gamers, YouTube stars, and other online phenoms who are now making millions. "There's been a significant change in our mindset and culture," said Peter Flavel, Coutts's chief executive officer, in an interview. This new push is intensifying as growth slows down at RBS's private banking arm, which includes the smaller franchise Adam & Co. In the first half of the year, the division's revenue inched up just 0.5 per cent to £384 million (S$646.1 million), compared to the same period in 2018. Operating income was essentially flat at £155 million.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Coutts had been on a roll the last three years as Mr Flavel executed a turnaround plan after the divestment of the international unit. In 2018, the private bank division doubled its operating profit, and its return on equity has increased to 16.6 per cent from 7.8 per cent in 2016, a sign it's doing a better job of managing its capital.

But the uncertainty around Brexit and the possibility that leftist firebrand Jeremy Corbyn could unseat the Conservatives in a general election has rattled many affluent investors and led to a decline in new business ventures, real estate projects, and other financial activity. Last week, the Bank of England cut its growth outlook for the UK economy this year to 1.3 per cent from 1.5 per cent.

Despite the slowdown this year, Mr Flavel said Coutts is making progress on converting commercial banking customers into private banking clients. For the last three years, Coutts bankers have been working closely with their counterparts at NatWest to sign up clients who may need wealth management services as they prepare to sell their businesses, retire, or make other life-changing financial decisions.

In the first half of the year, Coutts and Adam & Co increased their roster of new clients by 13 per cent, and a fifth of them were NatWest commercial customers. New Coutts clients must still have at least one million pounds to invest.

"There are more potential Coutts clients in the commercial bank than we have as a whole at the private bank right now," said Mr Flavel, who developed the strategy with Alison Rose, the head of RBS's commercial and private banking division and deputy CEO of NatWest Holdings.

To win more foreign clients, Mr Flavel recently hired Stephen Richards Evans, the former head of ultra-high-net-worth and private banking at Standard Chartered Plc, to lead Coutts's international arm.

Mr Flavel said wealthy investors in the US and Asia are increasingly eyeing bargains in the British property market as sterling has plunged to its lowest level against the greenback since January 2017.

Coutts' net loans to customers increased 6.5 per cent, to £14.7 billion in the first half of the year, and that was primarily driven by mortgages.

As for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's commitment to take Britain out of the European Union in October with or without a transition deal, Mr Flavel said Coutts is advising anxious clients to keep their eye on economic indicators, not political ones.

"Those come and go," Mr Flavel said. "We're telling our customers to focus on economic growth, especially in the US and China." BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

BT_20190806_AGWRAP6M2DK_3855239.jpg
Aug 6, 2019
Stocks

Asian markets get that sinking feeling on rising trade war pains

nz_atms_060812.jpg
Aug 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore bank shares hit amid Hong Kong unrest and trade war

Aug 6, 2019
Stocks

Tighter rules to curb shady trading practices and restore trust

Must Read

nz_hdb_060819.jpg
Aug 6, 2019
Real Estate

CPF, loan rule changes reinvigorate demand for older HDB flats: OrangeTee

doc76jlab04mlx14yc6f3yy_doc75cugr5yryo8c0cmet0.jpg
Aug 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

nz_honestbee_060844.jpg
Aug 6, 2019
Garage

honestbee faces S$6m of demands, owes at least US$209m: court documents

Aug 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Valuation of unlisted assets in GIC, Temasek updated regularly: Lawrence Wong

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly