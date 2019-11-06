You are here

Home > Executive Money

The green short: funds bet against laggards in sustainable shift

Wed, Nov 06, 2019 - 5:50 AM

London

A NEW breed of environmentally conscious investor is starting to bet against losers in the race to save the planet.

From boutique money managers to French behemoth BNP Paribas SA, financial firms are setting up sustainability-focused mutual funds that mimic hedge-fund tactics. In an unusual move, they're not only buying stakes in the companies favoured by green investors, but also shorting firms that are failing to make the shift to sustainability.

Short-selling is the newest trade evolving in a sustainable investment market that's reshaping the asset management landscape. With the proliferation of more than 1,900 funds worldwide chasing a relatively narrow universe of ethical investments, some investors say that betting against laggards may present a wider array of opportunities.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"There are a lot fewer companies that have good solutions than don't," Joe Mares, a former natural resources analyst for hedge fund manager Greg Coffey, said. "There are plenty of companies out there that we think could be interesting on the short side."

SEE ALSO

Singapore mutual funds charge 'higher fees than global average'

While assets in sustainable investment strategies rose to US$30.7 trillion in Europe, the United States, Japan, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, the most popular approach is still negative screening, which means excluding so-called offenders from funds. Short-selling those companies takes that idea to another level, allowing some funds to actively profit from betting against companies on the exclusions list and also drive down demand for unsustainable stocks.

Mr Mares started a US$25 million mutual fund at Trium Capital in late September to make long and short bets in high-emitting sectors like energy and transport. It will buy stakes in firms that stand to benefit from the transition to cleaner energy and short those that are getting left behind.

The asset management arm of BNP Paribas plans to launch a similar long/short strategy early next year. Ulrik Fugmann and Edward Lees will run the BNP Paribas Environmental Absolute Return Thematic Fund, which will short companies with "unsustainable or technologically inferior business models vulnerable to transition risk", a spokesman said.

Chad Slater, who runs an ESG fund at Morphic Asset Management Pty Ltd, excludes investment in companies involved in environmental destruction, and allows betting against them.

The Morphic fund is similar in some ways to a traditional hedge fund, but incorporates its clients' ethical principles into the process, Mr Slater said in an interview. Short-selling may additionally increase these companies' costs and draw attention to their failings, he added.

Among the fund's short bets is Huadian Power International Corp Ltd, a Chinese electricity firm. Morphic is short Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd, the Australia-based bottler of the famous soft drink. The asset manager has publicly questioned Coca-Cola Amatil's commitment to sustainability, and has said it isn't doing enough to alleviate the effects of sugar on obesity, according to fund filings.

The fund also added a bearish position in Qantas Airways Ltd last year, a bet driven by slower global growth fears and growing pressure on carbon emissions, according to filings. BLOOMBERG

Executive Money

Despite cyber threat, world is under-insured

Nikko thinks global but puts on Asian DNA

Rise of China's supercities mark new era of urbanisation

'BRICS' is about geopolitics, not economics

What can AI and Big Data do for investing?

Leveraged loan buyers head for cover as fear ramps up over risky junk debt

BREAKING

Nov 6, 2019 05:50 AM
SMART CAPITAL
The SME Magazine (November/December 2019)
Magazines

From starting up to scaling up

E-commerce platforms are powering the growth of small businesses

Nov 6, 2019 05:50 AM
ASEAN: A REGION OF OPPORTUNITIES
The SME Magazine (November/December 2019)
Magazines

Reframing challenges as opportunities

The region’s 10 member states, vastly different from one another, present both challenges and potential for...

Nov 6, 2019 05:50 AM
BUSINESS EXCELLENCE
The SME Magazine (November/December 2019)
Magazines

Staying relevant for the long term

Two local enterprises share their efforts at building sustainable businesses in the face of disruption

Nov 6, 2019 12:25 AM
Government & Economy

Job openings in US fall to 18-month low as hiring holds up

[WASHINGTON] US job openings unexpectedly slumped in September to the lowest level in a year and a half on broad...

Nov 6, 2019 12:13 AM
Government & Economy

US ingenuity can tackle climate threat, fossil energy chief says

[CAPE TOWN] The United States can tackle threats to the climate through technological advances as fossil fuels will...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly