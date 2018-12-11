You are here

Honouring the best in business

Tue, Dec 11, 2018 - 5:50 AM
vshiao@sph.com.sg

BT_20181211_E50_1_3638253.jpg
A night to remember Singapore's top 50 privately-held local companies at the Enterprise 50 (E50) Awards gala dinner on Nov 29. Almost 1,100 guests were present at the 24th edition of the annual black-tie event held once again at the Resorts World Sentosa.
E50 PHOTOS: ALVIN TAN, KHIDZER CHONG and SYAFIQ MALIK

BT_20181211_E50_7_3638419.jpg
Chan Chun Sing, Minister for Trade and Industry, with Susan Chong, president of E50 Association.
E50 PHOTOS: ALVIN TAN, KHIDZER CHONG and SYAFIQ MALIK

BT_20181211_E50_10_3638426.jpg
From left: Ong Pang Thye, managing partner, KPMG Singapore; Phyllis Ong, deputy CEO, Armstrong Industrial Corporation Limited; Eugene Ong, group VP, Armstrong Industrial Corporation Limited; Brandon Lim, director (enterprise market), KPMG.
E50 PHOTOS: ALVIN TAN, KHIDZER CHONG and SYAFIQ MALIK

BT_20181211_E50_3_3638274.jpg
Above: Expand Construction, the overall champion at this year's Enterprise (E50) Awards.
E50 PHOTOS: ALVIN TAN, KHIDZER CHONG and SYAFIQ MALIK

BT_20181211_E50_15_3639100.jpg
From left: Arasu, managing director of CKR Paints & Coating Specialist; Ong Hwee Li, CEO of SAC Capital; Kerwin Teng, director (enterprise market) of KPMG.
E50 PHOTOS: ALVIN TAN, KHIDZER CHONG and SYAFIQ MALIK

BT_20181211_E50_8_3638420.jpg
From left: Ariel Sum, head of marketing of Mummys Market; William Chin, founder/CEO of Mummys Market; Sarina Lee, audit partner, KPMG.
E50 PHOTOS: ALVIN TAN, KHIDZER CHONG and SYAFIQ MALIK

BT_20181211_E50_5K9K5_3638549.jpg
Ng Yat Chung, CEO of Singapore Press Holdings, sharing a selfie with Wong Wei Kong, editor of The Business Times.
E50 PHOTOS: ALVIN TAN, KHIDZER CHONG and SYAFIQ MALIK

BT_20181211_E50_6_3638418.jpg
Collin Ho (left), executive director of Iron Chef Cusine; Alex Chia, founder/executive chairman of SF Investment Holding.
E50 PHOTOS: ALVIN TAN, KHIDZER CHONG and SYAFIQ MALIK

BT_20181211_E50_4_3638276.jpg
Above: Lim Bee Khim (in red) finance director of Expand Construction, with her guests.
E50 PHOTOS: ALVIN TAN, KHIDZER CHONG and SYAFIQ MALIK

BT_20181211_E50_11_3638433.jpg
The top 3 winners (from left): Jacob Gay and Ng Keng Sing, directors at Midas NSSG International; Phyllis Ong, deputy CEO at Armstrong Industrial Corporation; and Von Lee, group executive chairman at Expand Group of Companies.
E50 PHOTOS: ALVIN TAN, KHIDZER CHONG and SYAFIQ MALIK

BT_20181211_E50_19_3638455.jpg
From left: Alan Lee Sian Ghee, executive chairman of Elmich, and Samy Ronald, chief operating officer of Explomo Technical Services, sharing the honour of winning special recognition awards.
E50 PHOTOS: ALVIN TAN, KHIDZER CHONG and SYAFIQ MALIK

BT_20181211_E50_5_3638275.jpg
From left: Lilian Ang, associate editor, The Straits Times/The Business Times; Christine Ang, The Business Times; Anthony Tan, deputy chief executive officer, Singapore Press Holdings.
E50 PHOTOS: ALVIN TAN, KHIDZER CHONG and SYAFIQ MALIK

BT_20181211_E50_23_3639051.jpg
Linus Goh, head of global commercial banking, OCBC Bank. OCBC Bank has returned as the sponsor for the 13th year.
E50 PHOTOS: ALVIN TAN, KHIDZER CHONG and SYAFIQ MALIK

BT_20181211_E50_18_3638451.jpg
Above: The celebratory party at Top International Holding with Priscilla Ma recording the memorable event.
E50 PHOTOS: ALVIN TAN, KHIDZER CHONG and SYAFIQ MALIK

BT_20181211_E50_17_3638443.jpg
E50 PHOTOS: ALVIN TAN, KHIDZER CHONG and SYAFIQ MALIK

BT_20181211_E50_14_3638437.jpg
From left: Sonnich Thomsen, managing director of Sing Fuels, and Vikash Dhanuka, CEO of Sing Fuels.
E50 PHOTOS: ALVIN TAN, KHIDZER CHONG and SYAFIQ MALIK

BT_20181211_E50_22_3639053.jpg
From left: Brandon Lim, director (enterprise market), KPMG; Charles Wang, group CEO of Luye Medical Group; Jonathan Ho, head of enterprise, KPMG.
E50 PHOTOS: ALVIN TAN, KHIDZER CHONG and SYAFIQ MALIK

BT_20181211_E50_13_3638436.jpg
Ang Jui Khoon, founder & chairman of Khoon Engineering Contractor, with his sons Joseph Ang (left), general manager of Khoon Engineering Contractor, and Jansen Ang, director of Khoon Engineering Contractor.
E50 PHOTOS: ALVIN TAN, KHIDZER CHONG and SYAFIQ MALIK

BT_20181211_E50_2WQUM_3638559.jpg
Nikki Muller, the high-energy emcee of the evening.
E50 PHOTOS: ALVIN TAN, KHIDZER CHONG and SYAFIQ MALIK

THE Singapore business community came out in force to fete the top 50 privately-held local companies at the Enterprise 50 (E50) Awards gala dinner on Nov 29.

Held once again at the Resorts World Sentosa, the annual black-tie event is one of the most highly anticipated on the business

