Celebrating the best in business

Wed, Apr 10, 2019 - 5:50 AM
BT_20190410_FSBAFINALE_3742860.jpg
From left: Stephen Lee, chairman of the SBA judging panel; Ken Lee, CEO, DHL Express Asia Pacific; Jenny Lee, managing partner, Shanghai, GGV Capital; Lim Hock Chee, group CEO, Sheng Siong Group; guest-of-honour Lawrence Wong, Minister for National Development; Samuel Tsien, group CEO, OCBC Bank; Kong Chee Min, CEO, Centurion Corporation; and Ng Yat Chung, CEO, Singapore Press Holdings. In the middle is a specially commissioned portrait of Businessman of the Year Lim Hock Chee.
BT_20190410_FSBACENTURION_3742918.jpg
Ng Yat Chung (left), CEO of Singapore Press Holdings, presenting the Enterprise Award trophy to Kong Chee Min, CEO of Centurion Corporation.
BT_20190410_FSBACEO_3742869.jpg
Stephen Lee (left), chairman of the SBA judging panel, presenting the Outstanding CEO Award to Samuel Tsien, group CEO, OCBC.
BT_20190410_FSBAKWEE_3742919.jpg
Mr and Mrs Karsono Kwee. He is the founder and executive chairman of Eurokars Group.
BT_20190410_FSBAWEFIE_3742854.jpg
From left: Tan Su Shan, group head, institutional banking, DBS Bank; Ron Sim, founder & CEO of V3 Group Ltd; Peter Seah, chairman, DBS Bank and Jenny Lee, managing partner, Shanghai, GGV Capital, winner of the Outstanding Overseas Executive Award, taking a wefie.
BT_20190410_FSBAARA_3742893.jpg
John Lim (left), group CEO of ARA Asset Management congratulating Kong Chee Min, CEO of Centurion Corporation and winner of The Enterprise Award.
BT_20190410_FSBAWK_3742855.jpg
Wong Wei Kong, editor of The Business Times, delivering the closing remarks at the end of the gala event.
BT_20190410_FSBACROWD_3742912.jpg
The audience showing their appreciation for a performance.
BT_20190410_FSBALINUS_3742906.jpg
Alvin Tay (standing, left), board member, Mapletree Commercial Trust and Linus Goh, head, global commercial banking, OCBC Bank, speaking to Loh Hoon Sun (seated), senior adviser, Phillip Securities.
BT_20190410_FSBAPORTRAIT_3742871.jpg
Businessman of the Year Lim Hock Chee (left) of Sheng Siong Group and guest-of-honour Lawrence Wong, Minister for National Development, unveiling a portrait of Mr Lim by artist Siew Hock Meng.
BT_20190410_FSBAJENNY2_3743726.jpg
Winner of the Outstanding Overseas Executive Award, Jenny Lee (right), managing partner, Shanghai, GGV Capital, receiving her trophy from Ken Lee, CEO of DHL Express Asia Pacific.
BT_20190410_FSBALINS_3742872.jpg
From left: Minister Lawrence Wong; Trina Liang-Lin, managing director, Templebridge Investments and Edmund Lin, partner & director, global head of financial services, Bain & Co.
BT_20190410_FSBAMEN_3742861.jpg
From left: Willie Cheng, immediate past chairman, Singapore Institute of Directors; Wee Chow Hou, professor of strategy and marketing and head of the division of marketing & international business, Nanyang Technological University, Nanyang Business School; guest-of-honour Minister Lawrence Wong; Seow Choke Meng, business consultant, Singapore Press Holdings; John Lim, past chairman, Singapore Institute of Directors and chairman of Boustead Projects.
BT_20190410_FSBACHRIS_3743719.jpg
Christopher Ong, managing director of DHL Express Singapore.
BT_20190410_FSBAEMCEE_3742892.jpg
From left: Emcee for the evening, Margaret Chew, partner & head, knowledge management team, Allen & Gledhill; Charles Bremridge; Melissa Kwee, CEO of National Volunteer & Philanthropy Centre.
BT_20190410_FSBAJASPAL_3742899.jpg
Jaspal Singh (left), past winner of the Outstanding Overseas Executive Award with Tham Sai Choy, chairman of the Singapore Institute of Directors.
BT_20190410_FSBARON_3742870.jpg
Ron Sim, founder & CEO of V3 Group and wife Val.
BT_20190410_FSBALADIES_3742917.jpg
Lorna Lim (left) and Evelyn Ang, managing director, Atlas Asia Law Corporation.
BT_20190410_FSBAGUNAWAN_3743718.jpg
Samuel Tsien (left), group CEO, OCBC, with Lim Gunawan Hariyanto, executive chairman and CEO of Bumitama Agri.
BT_20190410_FSBASEAN_3743725.jpg
Sean Wall, EVP, network operations & aviation, DHL Express Asia Pacific.
BT_20190410_FSBASING_3742859.jpg
Performers from Vocal Associates singing some popular tunes from Andrew Lloyd Weber. From left: Kira Lim, 19, Ong Jean Wei, 21 and Megan Tan, 13. They were accompanied on the piano by Bertrand Lee.
THE leading lights of Singapore's corporate world were honoured at the 34th edition of the Singapore Business Awards at the Ritz-Carlton Millenia hotel on March 28.

At the black-tie event jointly organised by The Business Times and DHL, Lim Hock Chee, group chief executive of the Sheng Siong Group walked away with the Businessman of the Year award. He was recognised for his vision and business acumen, which has taken Sheng Siong from being the name behind modest, no-frills grocery outlets to being Singapore's third-largest supermarket chain - a listed one at that - with a strong emphasis on customer service.

He said in his acceptance speech: "This company does not have a boss, there are only staff. The customer is the real boss. That's why I have been reminding my colleagues not to be mistaken about who their boss is."

Samuel Tsien, group CEO of OCBC, was named Outstanding CEO of the Year for his leadership through the impressive growth of the OCBC Group in the regional and domestic markets, including its successful acquisition of Hong Kong's Wing Hang Bank, the expansion of its wealth management business, the digitalisation of its banking services and its emergence as a leader in SME banking.

Mr Tsien, in his acceptance speech, emphasised the importance of staying humble as a leader. He said: "In an increasingly complex and interlinked world, we must understand that no one can have adequate knowledge to lead and manage."

Jenny Lee of GGV Capital was awarded the Outstanding Overseas Executive Award for blazing a trail in driving GGV Capital's growth in China; she has eight IPOs and numerous mergers and acquisitions to her name in the last eight years, including some of China's biggest global success stories like YY, UCweb and Xiaomi. Ms Lee, the only female managing partner at GGV Capital, attributes her success to two factors - her independence and her sensitivity to the market. "At the end of the day, the success of a business is not gender-driven. The question is: do you have the right background and the right team?" she said.

Centurion Corporation Ltd snagged The Enterprise Award. The firm has successfully diversified into accommodation for workers and students, and is now one of Singapore's largest owner-managers with workers' accommodation assets in Singapore and Malaysia, and student accommodation assets in Singapore, Australia, South Korea, the UK and the US. Its CEO Kong Chee Min, accepting the award on behalf of the company, said: "There is still much room for growth, much more we can do to take our brands further on the global stage."

Minister for National Development and Second Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong was the guest of honour at the event.

