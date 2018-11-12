Taking the high-tech road to China and beyond

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
SINGAPORE firm veriTAG opened an unmanned mini-mart in Chengdu in September, a first for the cloud-tagging solutions provider, which deploys blockchain technology for tracking and authentication of its products on sale via QR tags.
The mini-mart is a brick-and-mortar offshoot of its
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg