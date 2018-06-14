You are here

US Supreme Court hands Trump win in China antitrust case

Thu, Jun 14, 2018 - 10:30 PM

The US Supreme Court sided with the Trump administration and against China on Thursday on a disputed aspect of their fraught trade relationship, throwing out a lower court ruling that had allowed two Chinese vitamin C makers to escape US$148 million in damages for violating American antitrust law.

In a case that brought the trade conflict between the world's two largest economies before the top US court, the justices ruled 9-0 that the lower court gave too much deference to Chinese government filings in the case explaining China's regulatory policy.

The justices sent the case back for reconsideration by the New York-based 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals, which in 2016 threw out the damages won by two American vitamin C buyers.

