THE BROAD VIEW

Will airline bailouts fly?

It is not unusual for nationalist fervour to override economics in the search for quick fixes. This may be folly when it comes to airline and hotel rescues.
Sat, Oct 24, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20201024_VVRESCUE24_4297097.jpg
Thai Airways has been wallowing in the slough of despond for a long while and has been repeatedly bailed out, yet cured of none of its bad habits or poor service.
PHOTO: AFP

AS AIRLINES and hotels with backs to the Covid wall plead with governments for help, it is not unusual for nationalist fervour to override economics in the search for quick fixes with demonstrations of muscular resolve. In many cases though, this would be folly.

When PanAm's overreach...

