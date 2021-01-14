BEST DIGITAL NEWS START-UP, WAN-IFRA 2019 GOLD AWARD

Affirm's Nasdaq debut values GIC's stake at US$2.1b

Garage

Thu, Jan 14, 2021 - 10:46 PM
chongkmc@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaChongBT
SHARES of GIC-backed lender Affirm nearly doubled in value in its Nasdaq debut in the US on Wednesday, valuing the Singapore sovereign wealth fund's stake in the company at US$2.1 billion at the close of the trading day.

Through Jasmine Ventures, GIC holds 9.07 per cent of the equity in...

GIC
loans
private equity
IPO
