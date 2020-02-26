BEST DIGITAL NEWS START-UP, WAN-IFRA 2019 GOLD AWARD

AI computing startup SambaNova raises US$250m in BlackRock-led funding

Wed, Feb 26, 2020 - 9:50 AM
[BENGALURU] Artificial intelligence computing firm SambaNova Systems said on Tuesday it has raised US$250 million in a funding round led by BlackRock Inc to expand its customer base, reflecting investors' appetite for the market.

Investors in the Series C funding round included the venture capital arms of both Intel Corp and Alphabet, Walden International, WRVI Capital and Redline Capital.

The Palo Alto, California-based company, which was launched in 2017, said it is building an advanced systems platform to run AI and data-intensive applications.

