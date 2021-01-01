Airbnb and DoorDash set for flurry of analyst coverage next week

[SAN FRANCISCO] Airbnb and DoorDash are poised for a flurry of Wall Street research on Monday after the quiet period ends for analysts at banks that underwrote the companies' initial public offerings earlier this month.

Valuation is likely to be a key focus for analysts. Both stocks soared in their market debuts after pricing above already raised offering ranges.

Food-delivery company DoorDash has shed gains since rising 86 per cent in its first day of trading, yet is still up 37 per cent since Dec 8.

Shares of Airbnb, which owns a platform for lodging rentals, have more than doubled since debuting on Dec 9.

Of the seven analysts tracked by Bloomberg that currently cover Airbnb, four have "buy" ratings and two have "sell"s.

Airbnb's stock is trading about 40 per cent above the average price target of US$103.

DoorDash has three "buy" ratings and three "hold"s, and is trading just shy of the average price target of US$144, according to Bloomberg data.

DoorDash underwriters were: Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Barclays, Deutsche Bank, RBC, UBS, Mizuho, JMP Securities, Needham, Oppenheimer, Piper Sandler and William Blair.

Airbnb underwriters were: Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Allen & Co, Bank of America, Barclays, Citigroup, BNP Paribas, Mizuho, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Jefferies, Wells Fargo, Baird, Canaccord Genuity, Cowen, DA Davidson, JMP Securities, KeyBanc, Needham, Oppenheimer, Piper Sandler, Raymond James, Stifel, Wedbush, William Blair, Academy Securities, Blaylock Van, CastleOak Securities, CL King, Guzman & Co, Loop Capital Markets, MFR Securities, Mischler Financial, Ramirez & Co, Siebert Williams Shank, Telsey Advisory and Tigress Financial.

