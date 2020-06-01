BEST DIGITAL NEWS START-UP, WAN-IFRA 2019 GOLD AWARD

Amazon's Jeff Bezos invests in UK digital freight forwarder Beacon

Amazon.com chief executive Jeff Bezos has picked British startup Beacon, a digital freight forwarder, for his latest investment.
[BENGALURU] Amazon.com chief executive Jeff Bezos has picked British startup Beacon, a digital freight forwarder, for his latest investment.

Beacon said on Sunday it raised over US$15 million in Series A fundraising, from investors including Mr Bezos and venture capital firm 8VC.

The startup, formed by two former Uber Technologies executives two years ago, is already backed by Uber founders Travis Kalanick and Garrett Camp, along with former Google chief executive officer (CEO) Eric Schmidt.

Beacon is also a supply chain finance firm that provides real-time data of cargo delivery and a marketplace view of global shipping costs and prices.

"With digitalisation accelerating globally as a result of Covid-19, we believe the future of the traditional freight forwarder is more precarious than ever," CEO Fraser Robinson said in a statement.

Beacon, whose logistic services include global ocean, air and truck freight, said the funds raised will be invested in new hires, technology and market expansion.

Amazon did not immediately respond to request for comment.

