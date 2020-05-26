B Capital urges its startups to seek M&A opportunities

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
GLOBAL venture capital (VC) firm B Capital, co-founded by Facebook billionaire Eduardo Saverin, is working with its Asian portfolio companies with ample cash to suss out merger and acquisition (M&A) opportunities thrown up by the Covid-19 crisis.
The firm, which...
