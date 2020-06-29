BEST DIGITAL NEWS START-UP, WAN-IFRA 2019 GOLD AWARD

BioNTech raises US$250m from investors including Temasek

[FRANKFURT] BioNTech said Singapore's investment company Temasek and other investors are injecting US$250 million into the German biotech firm through a private placement.

The company, which is developing a Covid-19 vaccine, said the transaction includes the purchase of about US$139 million in ordinary shares and a US$112 million investment in four-year mandatory convertible notes.

