British tycoon buys controlling stake in insurtech Singapore Life

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
INSURTECH Singapore Life has a new controlling shareholder in British billionaire Michael Spencer, who invested a further US$50 million into the Singapore-based firm late this week, Singapore Life told The Business Times. The investment is understood to have just about doubled Mr
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg