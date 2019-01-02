You are here

Home > Garage > BT Outlook 2019
OUTLOOK 2019

VC firms bullish on 2019 as region steps into the limelight

Wed, Jan 02, 2019 - 5:50 AM
chongkmc@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaChongBT

Singapore

ALL leads point to South-east Asia slinking into the spotlight in 2019 as investors' attention on the US and Europe waned - and VCs that The Business Times spoke to are certain that interest will only go up from here.

Even as emerging

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

Jan 2, 2019
Stocks

Wide range of STI forecasts reveals hazy outlook in 2019

BT_20190102_KRTAISENG_3656985.jpg
Jan 2, 2019
Real Estate

Charles & Keith buys S$60m building next to HQ in Tai Seng Link

Most Read

1 Four Asian elections to watch out for in 2019
2 China’s property market strains the world
3 Kim uses New Year's address to warn Trump
4 ERA looks to 'crazy Rich Asians' to help buffer market challenges
5 SMEs ho-hum about 2019 outlook; more look to Asean for opportunities
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

SL_SG_020119_32.jpg
Jan 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore economy grows by 2.2% in Q4: advance estimates

ak_ptehomes2_0201.jpg
Jan 2, 2019
Real Estate

Private home prices slip 0.1% q-o-q in Q4, rise 7.9% in 2018: URA flash estimate

ak_ht_0201.jpg
Jan 2, 2019
Real Estate

Horizon Towers gives collective sale another shot at same S$1.1b reserve price

AK_SGX_0201.jpg
Jan 2, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Raffles Medical, Aoxin Q & M Dental, Artivision Technologies

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening