Carousell counts Naspers’ OLX as new shareholder; new director appointed

Wed, Apr 10, 2019 - 9:25 PM
ONLINE marketplace Carousell has gained a new shareholder in OLX Group, a classifieds firm owned by South Africa-headquartered Internet company and technology investor Naspers.

OLX owns an 11.5 per cent stake in Carousell, according to a filing with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA) on Wednesday.

OLX's investment is said to be valued at US$42 million, according to a Tech In Asia report on Wednesday. A spokesman for Carousell declined to comment on the matter.

Carousell has also appointed a new director, Dutch national Sjoerd Nikkelen, on Apr 5, according to the ACRA filing. The Business Times has reached out to OLX to confirm if Mr Nikkelen represents the firm. A search on LinkedIn lists an individual of the same name as OLX's general manager for Asia, the Middle East and Africa. 

OLX's entry dilutes the stake of Carousell's single-largest shareholder, Rakuten Europe, from 33.5 per cent to 29.6 per cent. The second-largest shareholder, Sequoia Capital India, now holds 15.8 per cent of Carousell.

The startup's three founders, Marcus Tan, Quek Siu Rui and Lucas Ngoo, now each owns 8.75 per cent of the company, down from 9.9 per cent.

In June last year, TechCrunch reported that Naspers was in talks to invest in Carousell. Naspers is a prolific technology investor, perhaps best known for its early bet on Chinese tech giant Tencent.

