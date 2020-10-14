Carro raises S$150m debt facilities, funding from Mitsubishi, MS&AD this year

USED car marketplace Carro had raised close to US$150 million in debt financing facilities, as well as fresh equity from new investors Mitsubishi Corp and MS&AD Ventures this year, the startup announced on Wednesday.

According to regulatory data on intelligence platform VentureCap Insights, Carro had raised US$6 million from Mitsubishi and MS&AD Ventures, the venture arm of MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, in July. Its post-money valuation stood at US$289.1 million.

In its Wednesday press statement, Carro did not specify the amount raised in the equity round. However, the five-year-old startup added that it has obtained debt financing facilities of close to S$150 million, that puts it in a "strong cash and liquidity position".

Carro's chief financial officer Ernest Chew said that the company "recently hit record high monthly revenues and Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation)". The company said that it saw a 500 per cent year-on-year revenue growth in September, driven by digitalised car purchase services.

On the equity raise, he added: "We are thrilled to welcome our new strategic partners, who will help turbo-charge our growth. The funds raised showcase the trust from our financial backers as we remained Ebitda positive throughout the Covid-19 pandemic."

According to the regulatory filings of Trusty Cars Pte Ltd, Carro's legal entity, the startup recorded S$66.1 million in revenue for FY2019 ended March, up from S$15.9 million the previous year. Its net loss stood at S$3.1 million, 23.7 per cent deeper than for FY2018. Carro operates in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam.