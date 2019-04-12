Clozette lands US$10m in Series C funding

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
SINGAPORE-BASED beauty and lifestyle media firm Clozette has raised US$10 million in Series C funding from the Cool Japan Fund, a public-private fund under Japan's Economy, Trade and Industry ministry.
The investment will go into scaling the company's data-driven content and analytics
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg