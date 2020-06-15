Co-working firms dangle perks as they brace for post-pandemic pressures

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
CO-WORKING operators have ramped up safe-distancing measures and monetary incentives in a bid to attract new members and retain existing ones amid Singapore's phased re-opening.
But industry watchers cautioned that these operators must re-invent themselves for the long...
