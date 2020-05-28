Cybersecurity firm Sygnia opens Asia-Pacific HQ in Singapore

TEMASEK-OWNED cyber technology and services firm Sygnia on Thursday opened its Asia-Pacific headquarters in Singapore.

Israel-based Sygnia, which provides consulting and incident response support, works with companies worldwide across a variety of sectors including finance, retail, media and pharmaceuticals, to build their cyber resilience and defeat attacks within their networks.

The regional operations will be led by Guy Segal, vice-president of cybersecurity services for Asia-Pacific.

He has 28 years of leadership experience from the Israel Defense Forces' Technology & Intelligence Unit 8200, IBM Security, and Singapore's cybersecurity industry.

"There has been increased activity by threat actors targeting both Asian-led organisations and Asian operations of companies based out of the region," Mr Segal said.

Get the latest on startups

and business news Terms & conditions Sign up

Sygnia founder and chief executive Shachar Levy added: "Setting up our regional headquarters here in Singapore will further strengthen our capability to support our clients across the Asia-Pacific region."

The firm was launched in 2015 by cybersecurity think-tank and company creation platform Team8, and later acquired by Temasek Holdings for US$250 million in October 2018.