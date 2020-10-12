Deliveroo to bring on more speciality stores for its new grocery service

STARTING mid-October, Deliveroo will bring on speciality store brands including Blu Kouzina Mart, Ryan's Grocery, Kuriya Japanese Market and Asia Pacific Breweries for its new grocery delivery service.

These are on top of Deliveroo's tie-up with British retailer Marks & Spencer to offer over 800 grocery products to customers in the central business district, Orchard and the eastern area of Singapore.

Deliveroo on Monday launched the on-demand grocery delivery service following an earlier soft launch with The Providore and Shell Select. The service aims to provide customers with easier access to grocery products amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Blu Kouzina Mart is a new venture from the creators of Greek restaurant Blu Kouzina. It sells Mediterranean favourites such as bread, dips and fresh produce.

Ryan's Grocery will join the platform with two stores, while Kuriya Japanese Market, under regional food service company RE&S, will join the platform with 11 stores.

Deliveroo customers can also order alcoholic beverages from Asia Pacific Breweries, which carries beer brands such as Tiger, Heineken, Guinness, and more.

Blu Kouzina Mart, The Providore and Shell Select are now available on the Deliveroo platform. Ryan's Grocery will launch its grocery offering by mid-October 2020, while Kuriya Japanese Market and Asia Pacific Breweries will launch by end-October.