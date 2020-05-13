Deliveroo to top up first 10,000 customer tips to support restaurants

TO SUPPORT restaurants during the Covid-19 period, food-delivery firm Deliveroo will top up the first 10,000 tips from customers between May 15 and June 1, up to a sum of S$30,000, whichever occurs first.

From this Friday, customers will be able to add a tip to their bill, which will go directly to the restaurant and not be subjected to commission. Deliveroo will add to these tips up to the equivalent of 10 per cent of the customer's total order value, excluding the delivery fee, small order fee and tip.

The company has also introduced a new service that lets restaurants receive money made from deliveries within just a week, aimed at helping restaraunts with their cash flow.

This new payment process will give restaurants faster access to their delivery revenue and help them cover their costs such as staff wages or electricity bills. The service is available to restaurants free of charge, with Deliveroo covering the increased banking charges for rapid payments.

Sarah Tan, Deliveroo Singapore's director of growth and marketing and interim general manager, said: "Small home-grown eateries and restaurants, in particular, are facing massive challenges to stay open during and beyond the extended circuit breaker period, and our focus is on how best we can help the local F&B community get through these tough times together."