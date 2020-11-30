DoorDash aims for up to US$27b valuation in IPO

[SAN FRANCISCO] Food delivery startup DoorDash is aiming to raise up to US$2.8 billion at a valuation of US$27 billion in its initial public offering, setting the stage for one of the most high-profile stock market debuts of the year.

SoftBank-backed DoorDash plans to sell 33 million shares priced between US$75 and US$85 apiece, it said in a regulatory filing on Monday, as it looks to take advantage of a boom in US capital markets.

DoorDash and rivals Uber Eats, GrubHub and Postmatesc have benefited from a surge in demand for food delivery services due to widespread Covid-19 lockdowns.

The company reported a surge in revenue growth in 2020 and a quarterly profit for the first time, it said in an IPO filing earlier this month.

DoorDash's listing adds to a blockbuster year for IPOs, as companies capitalize on a stock market rally in the second half of the year, fuelled by stimulus money as well as increasing hopes of an effective vaccine to end the pandemic.

Get the latest on startups

and business news Terms & conditions Sign up

Silicon Valley-based Doordash, which plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker 'DASH', had confidentially filed for an IPO in February.

REUTERS