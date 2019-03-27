E-commerce startup Shopmatic buys brick-and-mortar player Octopus; expects 2020 profit

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Local e-commerce solutions startup Shopmatic is acquiring brick-and-mortar solutions specialist Octopus Retail Management as it pursues an omnichannel retail strategy.
Shopmatic co-founder and CEO Anurag Avula told The Business Times that through a
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg