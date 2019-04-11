You are here

Home > Garage

E-scooter startup Lime picks Singapore as Asia-Pacific headquarters

Thu, Apr 11, 2019 - 11:43 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

2018 SG SPECTRUMDSC08328.jpg
Lime's Singapore-based regional headquarters for Asia-Pacific is slated to open in the third quarter this year in the country’s central business district.
PHOTO: LIME

MOBILITY solutions provider Lime has picked Singapore to be its regional headquarters in Asia-Pacific, with the central busines district-located headquarters slated to open in the third quarter of this year.

With the new headquarters, Lime plans to expand local capabilities to include government relations, partnerships, brand and operations. Leadership appointments and further details on the company’s Asia-Pacific expansion plans will be revealed at a later date.

The move follows the firm’s plan to expand globally, after piloting its electric scooters in November 2018 with Ascendas-Singbridge group.

Since then, Lime has invested in in-house research and development for new e-scooter models which meet local safety and usage needs. It has also collaborated with various stakeholders to promote a sustainable and responsible riding culture throughout the city.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Ashwin Purushottam, Lime’s general manager for Singapore, said the Republic is a strategic location for Lime due to its “strong potential for growth” and high existing adoption rate of personal mobility devices.

“The country’s strengths in terms of infrastructure readiness, macroeconomic status coupled with the presence of progressive government support and regulation made this decision an easy and natural one,” he added.

Anthony Fleo, Lime’s regional general manager of APAC, said the development will help set the groundwork for the firm’s Asia-Pacific expansion as it is geographically well-positioned as a communications touchpoint to support and connect the firm’s regional offices.

Lime operates in more than 100 cities across at least 20 countries, with over 10 million sign ups on its app and over 34 million rides taken.

Editor's Choice

lwx_hyflux_110419_3.jpg
Apr 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Are developer debt fears overblown?

BT_20190411_PMPA_3750451.jpg
Apr 11, 2019
Transport

MPA's first woman CEO wants to change perception of sector

lwx_Societe Generale_110419_4.jpg
Apr 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

Investment banks, asset managers shedding jobs

Most Read

1 String of public agencies lease offices at Funan
2 MAS bans ex-HSBC senior VP for 20 years; two others get 10 and 12 year bans
3 Hyflux default signals more trouble ahead for Singapore bond market: S&P
4 5 best-performing billionaire stocks returned 49% year to date: SGX
5 Don't shoot the ATM, it's just a distribution tool: banks
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

lwx_hyflux_110419_62.jpg
Apr 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux says not decided on whether to apply for extended debt moratorium

Apr 11, 2019
Technology

Makino Asia unveils smart factory in Singapore as part of Industry 4.0 transformation

Apr 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Indofood Agri Resources gets buyout offer from Indomie maker at S$0.28 per share

Apr 11, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Mapletree Logistics Trust, Genting Singapore, Indofood Agri, First Reit, ThaiBev, TEE International

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening