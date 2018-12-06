EDBI among investors for startup Pindrop's Series D funding round

SECURITY startup Pindrop has raised US$90 million in Series D funding led by London-based Vitruvian Partners while other new strategic investors included EDBI and Goldman Sachs.

Existing investors - CapitalG, IVP, Andreessen Horowitz, GV (formerly Google Ventures) and Citi Ventures - also invested in the round.

"Our broad range of investors collectively view Pindrop as the established industry leader for securing the future of voice as it moves beyond the voice channel and towards voice-enabled devices," said Vijay Balasubramaniyan, co-founder of Pindrop.

"This investment enables us to quickly boost our advancements in consumer IoT and voice technology while also continuing to strengthen our market-leading solutions for anti-fraud and authentication solutions for the global enterprise."

Pindrop's latest investment round signals the company's intentions to establish stronger regional presences in the UK and European markets. EDBI also joined the round to drive Pindrop's progress in Asian markets.

Chu Swee Yeok, chief executive and president of EDBI, said: "Voice is fast emerging as the next generation human user interface (UI) with wide consumer and commercial applications, yet security remains a major concern. Pindrop's AI voice-security technology will be a significant enabler for wider voice UI adoption, beyond call centres."

EDBI is the investment arm of the Economic Development Board.