You are here

Home > Garage

Forex firm TransferWise to sell stake in new fundraising round: sources

Sat, Mar 30, 2019 - 8:42 AM

BP_TransferWise_300319_29.jpg
TransferWise, which was formed by Estonian duo Taavet Hinrikus and Kristo Kaarmann (pictured) in 2011, has over 4 million customers and transfers more than US$4 billion a month, according to its website.
PHOTO: ST FILE

[NEW YORK] TransferWise Ltd, the money transfer startup whose investors include entrepreneur Richard Branson and PayPal Holdings Inc founders Peter Thiel and Max Levchin, is seeking to sell a stake in itself in a new fundraising round, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The fundraising comes as TransferWise and other startups are shaking up the industry by using new technology to move cash across borders, often at less costly rates than banks and other traditional players.

TransferWise, one of Europe's best-funded financial technology firms, is seeking to raise up to US$300 million, which would value the company at around US$4 billion, one of the sources said.

The latest fundraising round is being organized by investment bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc, said the sources, who asked not to be identified because the matter is confidential.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A spokesman for Goldman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

TransferWise, which was formed by Estonian duo Taavet Hinrikus and Kristo Kaarmann in 2011, has over 4 million customers and transfers more than US$4 billion a month, according to its website. It employs more than 1,400 people across 11 offices on four continents.

In January, the company said it was opening an office in Belgium to avoid any potential impact on its business from Brexit.

TransferWise's last fundraising round came in 2017, when investors including Old Mutual Global Investors and Silicon Valley venture capital firm IVP contributed US$280 million, giving TransferWise a valuation at the time of more than US$1.6 billion.

The company booked an operating profit of 9.5 million pounds (S$16.8 million) over the 12-month period ending in March 2018 on 117 million pounds in revenue.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20190330_KITKIAT_3738343.jpg
Mar 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Remisier concedes front-running before executing trading instructions from defendant

BP_Eddy Lee_300319_3.jpg
Mar 30, 2019
Garage

Corporate big fish must swim smarter, not just faster, to surf startup wave

BP_Tuaspring_300319_4.jpg
Mar 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

PUB gives Hyflux's Tuaspring till April 30 to cure defaults

Most Read

1 Singapore women earn 12.8% less than men: Glassdoor
2 URA Draft Master Plan 2019: Higher plot ratios in CBD for converting offices to hotels, residences
3 SIA bonds a hit with investors, upsized to S$750 million
4 Singapore CBD to see identity shift
5 URA Draft Master Plan 2019: Renewal for Bayshore, Dakota Crescent, Farrer Park; Farrer Park to retain heritage

Must Read

BT_20190330_PG1COVERNEW_3738154.jpg
Mar 30, 2019
Brunch

Beyond the core: Singapore's office decentralisation

BT_20190330_JLLEND30_3738500.jpg
Mar 30, 2019
Government & Economy

Feb home loans shrink for first time since 2006

BT_20190330_GRAB_3738833.jpg
Mar 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Grab aims to double workforce to 3,000 by 2020

BT_20190330_KITKIAT_3738343.jpg
Mar 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Remisier concedes front-running before executing trading instructions from defendant

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening